First Alert Forecast (10/9 PM)

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-60s and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow will start off mostly sunny during the morning hours, with winds out of the south at 15-20 mph. Once we enter the afternoon, cloud coverage will increase ahead of an approaching cold front and storm system. Mostly cloudy skies around Texoma for most of the afternoon, with highs reaching the low 90s and upper 80s before the cold front arrives. Best timing at the moment looks to be in the early evening and late afternoon for convection to start up in our western counties. Numerous showers and storms will fire up around 5:00pm, pushing east as we head later into the evening. The storms will form into a linear formation oriented northeast-to-southwest once they reach the I-44 corridor. They will strengthen as the storms push into our eastern counties, with strong-to-severe storms likely along and east of I-44. Right now an enhanced risk for severe weather has been issued by the SPC, including a good portion of southwest Oklahoma.

Threats for tomorrow night look to be wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to the size of golf-balls, localized flooding due to heavy rain, as well as tornadoes possibly spinning up. Conditions looks to be somewhat favorable for embedded tornadoes within the line of storms, but the severity for tornadoes depends on a number of factors including the orientation and positioning for the cold front, along with wind shear and velocity/speed of the storm systems. Needless to say, its hard to get a gauge on how many tornadoes we will see, if we see any at all, this far out until we get closer to the actual event (on the scale of hours and sometimes even minutes). This means that tornadoes could pop-up without warning, so be prepared with blankets, snacks, chargers, flashlights, and means of communication (phones or a radio) should a tornado spin-up nearby. Make sure to have the 7News weather app to keep up to date as we head through the day on Sunday. Also have a place to go for shelter to protect yourselves, whether its underground or in the interior of your house away from windows. Storms should push east of Texoma as we enter the morning hours on Monday.

Monday looks to be a nice break with mostly sunny skies, winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph, and highs in the low 80s.

The break won’t last long as a second storms system will move in from the west on Tuesday. This storm system at the moment looks to be even stronger than the one we will see tomorrow. Some showers will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening, but the main storm system won’t enter Texoma until later in the night. Timing at the moment is uncertain, with another cold front and line of storms pushing across our region as early as the late evening just a few hours after sunset, to the early morning hours on Wednesday. As of this afternoon, more models look to be trending towards seeing the showers and storms fire up after midnight on Wednesday, but they are still in some disagreements of timing and severity of the storms. Severe weather looks to be likely again on Tuesday/Wednesday, including all the same threats we will see tomorrow night, but with more atmospheric energy available, more intense severe weather compared to tomorrow is possible. We will keep you updated on our second storm system as we get closer to the middle of next week.

