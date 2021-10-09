Expert Connections
Malfunction sparks vehicle fire

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A vehicle malfunction led to quite the scene off I-44 around 6:30 Friday evening near the Medicine Park exit.

A trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the man was driving and smelled smoke coming from his car.

He pulled off the interstate and got out of the car before it burst into flames.

Our 7News Anchor Haley Wilson sent us this video from the scene.

The damage to the car was severe, and the driver was not taken to a hospital, though OHP said he had a minor burn to his arm.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

