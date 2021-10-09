Malfunction sparks vehicle fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A vehicle malfunction led to quite the scene off I-44 around 6:30 Friday evening near the Medicine Park exit.

A trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the man was driving and smelled smoke coming from his car.

He pulled off the interstate and got out of the car before it burst into flames.

Our 7News Anchor Haley Wilson sent us this video from the scene.

The damage to the car was severe, and the driver was not taken to a hospital, though OHP said he had a minor burn to his arm.

