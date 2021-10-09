Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect

By KCNC Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Colo. (KCNC) - A police officer in Colorado is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism suspect.

The Greeley Police Department released bodycam video of the incident.

Officers were called to the Greeley City Hall annex on a call of man trying to set a fire nearby.

At first all is well, but after Matt Wilson is handcuffed and moved towards the door, things take a turn. Officer Ken Amick’s left arm goes around Wilson’s neck in what is alleged to be a now illegal choke hold.

Wilson was told he was arrested for felony vandalism.

“The only thing I remember is waking up on my knees,” Wilson said when he spoke with KCNC while in jail.

Amick remains on administrative leave.

His attorney and the district attorney tried to block the release of this video.

Amick is scheduled to appear in court on a charge of assault involving strangulation later this month.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said the person shot out the windows of the cafeteria.
Student apprehended after shooting incident in Comanche
Robert Adair, Jr.
Adair found guilty in Lawton murder trial
One person is taken to the hospital after hitting a brick mailbox on Flower Mound Road.
One person taken to the hospital after wreck on Flower Mound Road
A truck crashes into a fence on Highway 7 around 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Truck crashes into fence on Highway 7
A cancer survivor from Cyril is now a National Champion.
Cyril cancer survivor continuing to beat the odds

Latest News

A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
Pope Francis arrives to meet with the participants to the inter-parliamentary meeting on the...
Pope to lawmakers: Climate change requires quick consensus
First Alert Weather 6:30AM
7News Firsts Alert Weather: Fire Risk Saturday, Storms Arrive Sunday Evening
In this Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai...
US, Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal