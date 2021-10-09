Student apprehended after shooting incident in Comanche

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A juvenile is in custody after Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says they shot out the windows of the school cafeteria in Comanche.

It reportedly happened around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Sheriff McKinney tells us that one person was inside the cafeteria at the time of the shooting, and they did seek shelter. Thankfully no one was injured.

The student was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.