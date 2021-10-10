Blair child with Down syndrome gets the chance to play with school’s basketball team

BLAIR, Okla. (KSWO) - For one Blair kid with down syndrome, the chance to play for his school is the opportunity of a lifetime.

12-year-old Karson Gambill was born with down syndrome, and loves playing basketball for his school team.

Win or lose, schools that play Blair Elementary School make sure that he gets the chance to take the court and score.

His mother Whitney Shaw said watching him play brings the community together.

“Even if he only gets to play for 30 seconds, its like he got to play his entire life,” Whitney said. “It’s really nice to see the entire town, and other towns even if they are losing on their game, at the end, they pull together and they make sure Karson gets a shot.”

Having a chance to go out and play the sport he loves for his school means the world to Karson.

His father Lyle Shaw said getting to play is a win in itself.

“He’s having more fun than everybody there,” Lyle said. “He’s pure joy, pure innocence, and purely thinks that he won.”

His mother said that she has noticed positive changes in Karson since he started playing basketball.

“His confidence has come a long ways, and not just with basketball, it’s affected his school and everything” Whitney said.

To his younger sisters Addisyn Kendall and Kambre Carter, other people being nice to Karson makes all the difference.

“I’m glad that the other teams help Karson, every time if he misses a shoot, they give the ball back to him,” Addisyn said.

They also spoke about their love for their brother and how proud they were of him.

“I love him so much and he does good on his goals and he gives me a long hug and he squeezes me,” Kambre said.

In addition to the other teams and coaches that let Karson play, his family has someone else they thank for Karson’s opportunities.

“But, Jesus finds a way to help Karson have a better life,” Addisyn said.

