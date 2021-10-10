One killed in Stephens County crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A car crash in Stephens County killed one man and injured two others Saturday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Dustin Davies of Bethany was killed in the crash on Old Highway 7 about 7 miles west of Velma.

OHP said Davies was driving south on N2010 Rd. when he failed to stop at a stop sign heading onto Highway 7. They said he crossed the highway, struck an embankment and a fence post before rolling an unknown number of times.

Davies was ejected from the vehicle and partially pinned underneath it. He and two others were flown via survival flight to hospitals.

Davies died from his injuries Sunday morning. The other two were treated and released.

