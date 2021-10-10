Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted on felony charges who injured a deputy and escaped in his car, the sheriff said.(Arizona Department of Corrections via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The sheriff for metro Phoenix said a manhunt was underway Saturday for a suspect who escaped after allegedly attacking and critically injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was processing the arrested man at a sheriff’s substation.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the injured deputy was in critical condition at a hospital, where he was taken after another deputy found him unconscious and bleeding from his face.

Penzone said the injured deputy was on life support. His identity wasn’t released.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 30-year-old Clinton Hurley and said Hurley had been sought on felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney said the person shot out the windows of the cafeteria.
Student apprehended after shooting incident in Comanche
Robert Adair, Jr.
Adair found guilty in Lawton murder trial
One person is taken to the hospital after hitting a brick mailbox on Flower Mound Road.
One person taken to the hospital after wreck on Flower Mound Road
A truck crashes into a fence on Highway 7 around 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.
Truck crashes into fence on Highway 7
A vehicle malfunction led to quite the scene off I-44 around 6:30 Friday evening near the...
Malfunction sparks vehicle fire

Latest News

Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health
A missing Grimes County, Texas, 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after...
Sheriff on successful search for missing Texas boy: 'Running on prayers'
First Alert Forecast (10/9 PM)
Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67