7News First Alert Weather: Tracking another round of severe weather on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

For tonight, mostly clear skies with a gradual return in low level moisture. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 50s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, a few stray showers and rumbles of thunder as isentropic lift occurs over a leftover boundary south of Texoma. Otherwise, hit & miss showers and storms are possible at any point during the day as a strong trough approaches along with an associated dry line and cold front. Most models suggest that a line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms quickly develop around 10:00-11:00 pm in Texoma. A few embedded supercells are possible within the line that develops and it will move west-to-east through early Wednesday morning. All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging wind gusts ranging from 60-80 mph, hail up to the size of golf balls, isolated tornadoes and localized flooding. Please make sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts as the most intense storms are expected through the overnight hours.

Storms will taper off during throughout morning with a few lingering showers possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. There will be hit & miss showers/storms still possible on Thursday.

A strong push of cool air from the north will allow temperatures to cool off into the low 70s by Friday afternoon with lows to kick off the weekend in the upper 30s and low 40s.

