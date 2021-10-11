Contract awarded for bridge project on I-44
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A contract has been awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation for a bridge project in Comanche County.
The bridge will be on I-44 at State Highway 49 near Medicine Park.
The contract, worth more than $4 million, was awarded to Frontier Bridge of Okarche.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the work will include rehabilitation of the east and westbound I-44 bridges over State Highway 49.
It will require I-44 to be narrowed to one lane in each direction during construction.
The project is expected to take about eight months to complete.
