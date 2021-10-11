Contract awarded for bridge project on I-44

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A contract has been awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation for a bridge project in Comanche County.

The bridge will be on I-44 at State Highway 49 near Medicine Park.

The contract, worth more than $4 million, was awarded to Frontier Bridge of Okarche.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the work will include rehabilitation of the east and westbound I-44 bridges over State Highway 49.

It will require I-44 to be narrowed to one lane in each direction during construction.

The project is expected to take about eight months to complete.

