Drive-thru flu clinic set up in Lawton

The Comanche County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic Monday and...
The Comanche County Health Department is holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic Monday and Wednesday.(Comanche County Health Department)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A drive-thru flu shot clinic is taking place Monday and Wednesday in Lawton.

The clinic is set up by the Comanche County Health Department and takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

According to officials with the health department, people taking part should enter through G Street.

The vaccine will be provided at no out-of-pocket costs. People will just have to bring their insurance card to show coverage.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available.

