First Alert Forecast | 10/11 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday was an eventful day as severe weather tore through Texoma and the entire state during the afternoon and into the evening. Waking up this morning, conditions are much quieter. Skies are clearing and temperatures are in the mid 50s west.. low 60s east. The center of the low pressure system is currently near Springfield, Missouri but will exit as the day goes on. As the system pushes east, today will be mostly sunny with warm conditions. Highs will top out in the upper 70s north with mid 80s south. West to northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tomorrow will start off dry but cloud cover and rain chances will increase as the day goes on. Highs will stay in the low 80s and upper 70s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Enjoy today’s weather because another round of strong to severe storms are likely late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. All severe hazards are possible with damaging wind gusts being the primary hazard but we can’t rule out large hail and even a few spin-ups either. Flooding and flash flooding could be a concern, especially in the southern half of the state. High precipitable water values, which could be upwards of 2 inches, are possible ahead of the advancing front. In return, could present a flooding risk Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Timing of these storms are less than favorable with respect to the diurnal (day/ night) cycle. Make sure you have multiple way of receiving warning information, should a warning be issued. Storms along the boundary will explode rather quickly.

Along with the storm threat, Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Westerly winds at 10 to 15mph. Thursday will be a copy and paste expect winds will be out of the west to south at 5 to 15mph.

Towards the end of the week, another wave of energy will pass by Thursday evening into Friday afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible along the boundary but chances for severe weather remain low. Rain will exit by Friday evening and will remain dry through the weekend. Fall-like temperatures will return by the end of the week. Get this: daytime highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday are looking to top out in the low 70s with overnight lows in the low 40s!!

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.