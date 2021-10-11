Law enforcement searching for escaped CCDC inmate
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Law enforcement in Comanche County are looking for an inmate after he escaped earlier this morning. Officials tell 7NEWS Anthony McCleskey left the Comanche County Detention Center around 6:45 a.m. on foot while they were unloading groceries.
They said he’s 5′6″ and around 130 pounds. He was arrested for leading police on a chase back in August.
The Lawton Police Department and U.S. Marshalls are searching for him.
