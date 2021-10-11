Expert Connections
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave, authorities said.
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave, authorities said.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Bessemer Police confirmed a man was shot and killed during an argument over the Alabama and Texas A&M football game on Saturday.

Officers said 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was shot around 11 p.m., WBRC reported.

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave, authorities said.

Once they were outside the house, shots were fired, officers said.

People inside the home came out to find Pickens shot.

The man had been shot several times in the torso, the Associated Press reported.

Pickens was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died early Sunday morning.

Officers said the shooting suspect ran off and is still at large.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

