McDonald’s offers free breakfast to educators this week

(CNN) - Starting Monday, teachers can get a little extra thanks with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “thank you” meals. They just have to show their work identification.

They’ll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

