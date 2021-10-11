Nearly 5,000 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 5,000 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in Oklahoma since Friday.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 602 new cases. 1,263 new cases were reported Sunday and on Saturday, 3,054 new cases were reported.

There have been 627,699 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in Oklahoma.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,235, with 10,293 active cases.

No new deaths were reported Monday in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.