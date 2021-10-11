Expert Connections
Oklahoma Highway Patrol retires emergency number

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Star-55, the number to call for assistance while on Oklahoma’s highways for almost 30 years, will retire.

Star-55 began in 1992, as a cellular service which routed the call to the nearest highway patrol headquarters for assistance.

The new technology can now receive transferred 911 calls that will include all the caller’s information, including their contact number and location.

This will result in enhanced service and quicker response times for motorist assistance or crashes on state highways

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has removed all signs displaying Star-55.

Motorists are asked to simply call 911, and the call will be promptly routed to the appropriate OHP Center.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

