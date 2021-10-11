Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend in Lawton.

According to Lawton police, a man was hit by a vehicle that was heading north on 11th Street Saturday night.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawton Police said no one is in custody at this time as they continue their investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

