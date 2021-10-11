Registration for Salvation Army Angel Tree underway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Registration for the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Angel Tree starts on Monday and ends this Friday. If you have a child between the ages of 0-12, you can register to have their Christmas wish list put on the angel tree, and then people will buy their gifts.

When registering, you must have your children’s birth certificate, a photo ID of yourself, proof of household income, and proof that you live in Comanche or Stephens county.

To register, stop by the Salvation Army on E Ave. Only one parent or guardian is allowed to register, and kids can’t be there during the registration process.

