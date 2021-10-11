Expert Connections
Salvation Army of Lawton hosts Angel Tree Registration event

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Captain Liz Law of The Salvation Army of Lawton talked about Angel Tree Registration which begins today.

It will run Oct. 11 through Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Citadel located at 1314 Southwest E Ave.

Residents interested in registering their child or children must bring, a birth Certificate for each child 12 and under, a valid driver’s license or photo ID for the head of household, proof of household income, proof of residency in Comanche or Stephens County and proof of custody.

The children’s wish list and clothing and shoe sizes.

Masks and Social Distancing are required, and only one parent is allowed inside to register.

Children will not be allowed in the building at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

