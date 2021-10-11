Expert Connections
Storms cause damage in Anadarko, time-lapse shows storms coming into Lawton

By Haley Wilson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Storm damage is being cleaned up in Anadarko after a storm hit the area Sunday night. City officials said there’s substantial damage throughout the city and much of the city doesn’t have power. They hope to have it restored sometime Monday.

Crews worked overnight into Monday clean up downed trees and power lines. However, according to city officials the roads are just passable but not clean. They should be cleared later this morning.

City officials say if you have to leave, use caution and avoid downed power lines if you see any.

