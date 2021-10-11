Two first degree murder trials to begin in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two first degree murder trials are expected to start in Comanche County Monday.

Richard Smith is accused of shooting and killing Angel Connor back in January of 2020. He claims that she punched him and pulled a knife on him and that’s when he defended himself.

Jamar Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Tahiba Willis back in October of 2019 and the G-Spot bar.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.