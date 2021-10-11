Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Zoo renames sloth habitat in honor of late toddler who loved sloths

Oliver Nicholson was diagnosed with VACTERL association and died before he was 2. He loved...
Oliver Nicholson was diagnosed with VACTERL association and died before he was 2. He loved sloths so the zoo renamed the habitat after him.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Gray News) – The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is renaming its sloth habitat in honor of a little boy who died earlier this year.

Oliver Nicholson and his twin brother, Atticus, were born seven weeks premature on Oct. 11, 2019.

Oliver died during a routine procedure on Feb. 17, 2021.

According to Alex Nicholson, Oliver’s father, the toddler was diagnosed with VACTERL association and was in and out of children’s hospitals during his short life. He would have been 2 years old.

“We gave him a stuffed sloth during one of his hospital stays which he adored and slept with every night,” Alex Nicholson explained.

When the Nicholson family learned the Cincinnati Zoo’s sloth was pregnant, the family started a petition to name the baby Oliver.

But the zoo never got to discuss names for the baby sloth as it was delivered stillborn.

Instead, the zoo renamed the sloth habitat to “The Oliver Nicholson Memorial Sloth Habitat,” in honor of the little boy who loved sloths.

“We had been in contact with the zoo and had discussed other ways that we could honor Oliver,” said Nicholson. “This tribute will be lasting and means so much. It gives us a huge bright spot on an especially difficult day and some positive news to share with the 80,000 people who signed our petition.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crash in Stephens County killed one man and injured two others Saturday night.
One killed in Stephens County crash
jennifer elkins james hastings
Photo gallery of Sunday evening’s storm coverage from viewers
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Law enforcement searching for escaped CCDC inmate
Win or lose, schools that play Blair Elementary School make sure that Karson Gambill gets the...
Blair child with Down syndrome gets the chance to play with school’s basketball team
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (10/9 PM)

Latest News

Thousands of Southwest passengers continue to deal with flight cancelations across the country.
Thousands of Southwest passengers continue to deal with flight cancelations across the country
An Amber alert has been isssued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders.
Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-month-old baby girl from Indiana
Lawton Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Lawton
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout