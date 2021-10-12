Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

107 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 595 new cases of the virus statewide Tuesday.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 595 new cases of the virus statewide Tuesday.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Centers for Disease Control reported 107 new deaths from the Coronavirus Tuesday.

That brings the total number of those who have died from the Coronavirus since the pandemic began in Oklahoma to 10,723.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health, meanwhile, reported 595 new cases of the virus statewide Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,222.

There are currently 9,531 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma according to the OSDH.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Law enforcement searching for escaped CCDC inmate
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Lawton Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Lawton
jennifer elkins james hastings
Photo gallery of Sunday evening’s storm coverage from viewers
Bystanders help a man who shot himself in the leg by accident.
Motorists help man who shot himself in the leg

Latest News

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped inmate from Comanche County spotted in Wichita Falls
Fort Sill is hosting the expo from 5 to 7 Thursday evening at the Patriot Club.
Fort Sill hosting community information expo
It's another day with severe weather on the way!
First Alert Forecast | 10/12 AM
Bystanders help a man who shot himself in the leg by accident.
Motorists help man who shot himself in the leg