107 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Centers for Disease Control reported 107 new deaths from the Coronavirus Tuesday.

That brings the total number of those who have died from the Coronavirus since the pandemic began in Oklahoma to 10,723.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health, meanwhile, reported 595 new cases of the virus statewide Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,222.

There are currently 9,531 active cases of the virus across Oklahoma according to the OSDH.

