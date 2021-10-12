Contestants to chunk pumpkins at Fletcher Fairgrounds

FLTCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - Sharon Stuckey, the OSU Comanche County 4-H Educator, talked about their upcoming Pumpkin Show and Pumpkin Chunkin Contest. The event begins on Oct. 16 at the Fletcher Fairgrounds.

Registration begins at 10 a.m., judging begins at 11 a.m. and the pumpkins will be release at 12:30 p.m.

Participants can enter a pumpkin-themed poster, a painted, decorated, or carved real or artificial pumpkin, a large or small home-grown pumpkin or a pumpkin-themed art project.

The Pumpkin Chunkin Contest beings at 1 p.m.

Contestants can be alone or on a team, and will be judged on distance.

For more information check out the Comanche County OSU Extension 4-H Facebook page here.

