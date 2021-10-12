Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Escaped inmate from Comanche County spotted in Wichita Falls

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Anthony Scott McCleskey(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate who escaped from the Comanche County Detention Center Monday has been spotted in Wichita Falls.

Comanche County Detention Center Jail Administrator Will Hobbs said Anthony McCleskey is still on the run as of Tuesday and was last seen in Wichita Falls.

McCleskey is 5′6″ and around 130 pounds with a tattoo of Texas backwards on his forehead. He was initially arrested for leading police on a chase back in August.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Law enforcement searching for escaped CCDC inmate
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Lawton Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Lawton
jennifer elkins james hastings
Photo gallery of Sunday evening’s storm coverage from viewers
Bystanders help a man who shot himself in the leg by accident.
Motorists help man who shot himself in the leg

Latest News

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 595 new cases of the virus statewide Tuesday.
107 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma
Fort Sill is hosting the expo from 5 to 7 Thursday evening at the Patriot Club.
Fort Sill hosting community information expo
It's another day with severe weather on the way!
First Alert Forecast | 10/12 AM
Bystanders help a man who shot himself in the leg by accident.
Motorists help man who shot himself in the leg