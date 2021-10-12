First Alert Forecast | 10/12 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up this Tuesday morning, clouds are starting to roll in out west. A few isolated light showers have popped up too near Childress. Today’s a good day to grab the rain gear simply because rain showers are likely throughout the day. This activity will be mainly isolated to scattered. Outside of the rain threat, today will be a typical fall-like day. Highs in the upper upper 70s north with mid 80s south! Winds will be breezy today. Sustained at 10 to 20mph out of the southeast with gusts into the mid to upper 20s.

Later this evening a dryline will move in allowing for another round of strong-to-severe storms. There will be a brief window of discrete storms where all modes of severe weather are possible. We’re talking large hail (at a minimum golf ball), damaging winds (60 to 80mph) and even a isolated tornadoes. Tonight and early Wednesday morning are First Alert Weather Days. Stay weather aware heading into the next 24 to 36 hours.

Storms are looking to develop in the panhandle of Texas between 9/10PM tonight. These storms will upscale rather quickly into a line of storms. They’ll move in to our western counties between 12-2AM. Nearing Vernon, Munday and Hobart by 3AM. Continue along the I-44 corridor by 4AM tomorrow morning before moving into counties along highway-81 by sunrise. Through the overnight hours, these storms are expected to continue moving east, with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat.

From Wednesday until Friday morning, a wave of energy will be overhead and thunderstorms and showers will be possible during this time. Mainly scattered thunderstorms are expected. Heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday may cause flooding in south central and southeastern Oklahoma.

Outside of rain activity, Wednesday will see high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. West winds at 10 to 20mph. Thursday will be very similar expect winds will be much lighter out of the southwest at 5 to 15mph.

Another front will move in Thursday night into Friday, allowing for a push of cooler air. Day-time highs will only rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. As the front passes by, winds will be breezy on Friday. Out of the north at 15 to 25mph. The front will bring drier air resulting in clearing skies and a drier (in terms of precipitation) weekend.

Have a good Tuesday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

