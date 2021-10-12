Expert Connections
Fort Sill hosting community information expo

Fort Sill is hosting the expo from 5 to 7 Thursday evening at the Patriot Club.
Fort Sill is hosting the expo from 5 to 7 Thursday evening at the Patriot Club.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Those wanting to learn what resources are available in the Lawton-Fort Sill community are invited to the Community Information Expo this Thursday in Fort Sill.

Fort Sill is hosting the expo from 5 to 7 Thursday evening at the Patriot Club.

There will be information on things to do in the area and places to visit as well as resources on and off Fort Sill.

There will also be food, giveaways and prizes.

