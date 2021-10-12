Fort Sill hosting community information expo

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Those wanting to learn what resources are available in the Lawton-Fort Sill community are invited to the Community Information Expo this Thursday in Fort Sill.

Fort Sill is hosting the expo from 5 to 7 Thursday evening at the Patriot Club.

There will be information on things to do in the area and places to visit as well as resources on and off Fort Sill.

There will also be food, giveaways and prizes.

