Great Plains Coliseum hosts Rage in the Cage 84

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s fight night at the Great Plains Coliseum this weekend for the Rage in the Cage event.

Jesse Dalton gave sat down with 7News to give more info on the event.

The Rage in the Cage event will be held Oct. 16 at the Great Plains Coliseum.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the fights start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $32 and can be purchased at the door.

