Indigenous Peoples’ Day event takes place at Lawton City Hall

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oct. 11 was Indigenous Peoples’ Day and a celebration was held on the southside of Lawton’s City Hall.

The day gives Indigenous people a chance to celebrate their culture, share their stories and the celebrate the impact they have made on the community.

Mayor Stan Booker and Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woommavovah both spoke at the celebration this morning.

Woommavovah said he and many others are thankful Booker proclaimed today as Indigenous people day in southwest Oklahoma, four years ago.

”Mayor Booker he supports of us 100 percent and he supports are vision which is Comanche strong, stronger together,” Woommavovah said. “Which brings all of out indigenous people to include all of our tribes, and the city of Lawton together.”

There was also an Indigenous Kids Day held at the Comanche Academy Oct. 11.

There will be another celebration at this evening to recognize tribal members and community leaders at Elmer Thomas Park.

