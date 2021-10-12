Expert Connections
Motorists help man who shot himself in the leg

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person needed to be treated after he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

It happened a little before 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 on 38th and Lee Boulevard.

There the man reportedly tried to pull his gun from his pocket, which is when the firearm went off, hitting him in the leg.

Our photographer on the scene said other motorists helped him before emergency crews arrived, working to try to stop the bleeding.

