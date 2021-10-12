Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Lawton crash identified

Lawton Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash over the weekend.
Lawton Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash over the weekend.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash over the weekend.

According to Lawton Police, Phillip Kowena was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night that was heading north on 11th Street near Summit.

No arrests have been made and it’s not clear what led up to the crash.

As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Law enforcement searching for escaped CCDC inmate
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Lawton Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Lawton
jennifer elkins james hastings
Photo gallery of Sunday evening’s storm coverage from viewers
Bystanders help a man who shot himself in the leg by accident.
Motorists help man who shot himself in the leg

Latest News

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped inmate from Comanche County spotted in Wichita Falls
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 595 new cases of the virus statewide Tuesday.
107 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma
Fort Sill is hosting the expo from 5 to 7 Thursday evening at the Patriot Club.
Fort Sill hosting community information expo
It's another day with severe weather on the way!
First Alert Forecast | 10/12 AM