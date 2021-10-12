Pedestrian killed in Lawton crash identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash over the weekend.

According to Lawton Police, Phillip Kowena was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night that was heading north on 11th Street near Summit.

No arrests have been made and it’s not clear what led up to the crash.

