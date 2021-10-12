Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Power returns in Anadarko after weekend storm

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - After the City of Anadarko was hit hard during Sunday’s storms, they continued the long road to full recovery Tuesday, while also preparing for a second round of storms Tuesday night.

The storm Sunday left 85% of residents without power.

Tuesday morning, Kenneth Corn, the City Manager of Anadarko, went live from Facebook to announce that all circuits were up and running.

If you are still experiencing power issues, they ask that you contact City Hall.

Also, the city will be accepting brush, but not trash, at the Airport, for anyone who would like it removed from their property.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Law enforcement searching for escaped CCDC inmate
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Lawton Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Lawton
jennifer elkins james hastings
Photo gallery of Sunday evening’s storm coverage from viewers
Bystanders help a man who shot himself in the leg by accident.
Motorists help man who shot himself in the leg

Latest News

Veterans of all military branches are buried at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin and...
Basic trainees honor veterans at Fort Sill National Cemetery
There will be a pumpkin show and pumpkin chunkin contest Saturday in Lawton.
Contestants to chunk pumpkins at Fletcher Fairgrounds
There will be a pumpkin show and pumpkin chunkin contest Saturday in Lawton.
Pumpkin Chunkin contest coming up Saturday
The rodeo takes place Oct. 14 to 16.
Rodeo starts Thursday in Stephens County
The rodeo takes place Oct. 14 to 16.
Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo starts Thursday in Duncan