Power returns in Anadarko after weekend storm

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - After the City of Anadarko was hit hard during Sunday’s storms, they continued the long road to full recovery Tuesday, while also preparing for a second round of storms Tuesday night.

The storm Sunday left 85% of residents without power.

Tuesday morning, Kenneth Corn, the City Manager of Anadarko, went live from Facebook to announce that all circuits were up and running.

If you are still experiencing power issues, they ask that you contact City Hall.

Also, the city will be accepting brush, but not trash, at the Airport, for anyone who would like it removed from their property.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.