Rodeo starts Thursday in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo runs from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Arena in Duncan.

Nightly shows kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Advanced tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for kids and children three and under get in for free. Tickets at the door will be $15 for adults, $10 for kids and children three and under get in for free.

They can be purchased at Crutcher’s in Lawton or Duncan.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.