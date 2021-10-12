Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Rodeo starts Thursday in Stephens County

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo runs from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Arena in Duncan.

Nightly shows kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Advanced tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for kids and children three and under get in for free. Tickets at the door will be $15 for adults, $10 for kids and children three and under get in for free.

They can be purchased at Crutcher’s in Lawton or Duncan.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Law enforcement searching for escaped CCDC inmate
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Lawton Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Lawton
jennifer elkins james hastings
Photo gallery of Sunday evening’s storm coverage from viewers
Bystanders help a man who shot himself in the leg by accident.
Motorists help man who shot himself in the leg

Latest News

Basic trainees honor veterans at Fort Sill National Cemetery
Veterans of all military branches are buried at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin and...
Basic trainees honor veterans at Fort Sill National Cemetery
There will be a pumpkin show and pumpkin chunkin contest Saturday in Lawton.
Contestants to chunk pumpkins at Fletcher Fairgrounds
There will be a pumpkin show and pumpkin chunkin contest Saturday in Lawton.
Pumpkin Chunkin contest coming up Saturday