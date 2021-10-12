Storm leaves many without power in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - 19-hundred people in Anadarko are still without power after last night’s storm.

The cities of Purcell, Lexington, and Edmond have all stepped in to help get power restored.

“I was really scared, I was like literally shaking, and I was worried for our babies, and worried about all the people who didn’t have shelters,” Resident Kaylee Taylor said.

Taylor said luckily, she has a storm cellar and was able to squeeze in about 20 people to keep them out of harm’s way.

“It’s important to get a cellar because we’re like tornado alley, and you just never know. We all thought it was like a hoax, I didn’t really think it was going to happen, but it did, you just never know.”

Edward Whitewolf agrees that having a cellar is a top priority. He’s been living in Anadarko his entire life and hasn’t seen anything like this.

“I honestly have not. We’ve had close calls, we’ve had high winds, we’ve had heavy rain that’s about it, but anything like this no I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Whitewolf said.

Like many others last night, Manuel Murro got his family to safety as well. While doing that, all he could think about was his barbershop and gym that he owns.

Once the storm passed and he was able to check on them, it was the opposite of what he hoped for.

“Our ceiling is a floating ceiling, and so the tiles are all water damaged they fell down. The structure to hold it up, the flooring, and then beneath, I have another business, a gym downstairs, and it’s all flooded as well. Then we’re talking about the roof of the building the infrastructure of it. We’re looking at six to eight thousand dollars worth of damage,” Murro said.

Murro said he was upset about all of that damage, but he’s looking on the bright side of things.

“It happens. It’s a part of life, you know. We’ll build, and like I said, God will make a way. I’m supported by amazing people that woke up this morning to donate their time. I have a really positive outlook on it. The thing about living in Anadarko is that we’re very resilient. I love my community, and we’ll come back stronger from this,” Murro said.

City Manager Kenneth Corn said he is proud of everyone that has stepped up to help clean the town.

He also wants to encourage people to sign up for the city’s emergency storm notifications.

That way people will get text, calls, and emails about storm warnings and safety precautions.

He credits that system for no one being injured during the storm.

The sign up link can be found on the city’s Facebook page.

