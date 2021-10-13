1,218 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 1,218 new cases of the Coronavirus Wednesday.

So far, there have been 629,512 cases of the virus statewide.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control reported 72 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,795.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,240, with 9,379 active cases.

Here is a look at the number of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

Beckham County: 102

Caddo County: 84

Comanche County: 340

Cotton County: 20

Grady County: 140

Greer County: 18

Harmon County: 4

Jackson County: 70

Jefferson County: 21

Kiowa County: 39

Stephens County: 123

Tillman County: 13

Washita County: 19

