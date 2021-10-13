Expert Connections
1,218 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

So far, there have been 629,512 cases of the virus statewide.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 1,218 new cases of the Coronavirus Wednesday.

So far, there have been 629,512 cases of the virus statewide.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control reported 72 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,795.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,240, with 9,379 active cases.

Here is a look at the number of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

  • Beckham County: 102
  • Caddo County: 84
  • Comanche County: 340
  • Cotton County: 20
  • Grady County: 140
  • Greer County: 18
  • Harmon County: 4
  • Jackson County: 70
  • Jefferson County: 21
  • Kiowa County: 39
  • Stephens County: 123
  • Tillman County: 13
  • Washita County: 19

