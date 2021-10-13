Expert Connections
2nd Annual Operation C.A.R.E. Golf Scramble set for Friday in Frederick

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2nd Annual Operation C.A.R.E. Golf Scramble is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, in Frederick.

It will start at 9 a.m. at the Frederick Country Club.

The entry fee is $50 per person, or $200 for a team of four.

For more information contact Jay McPherson at (580) 305-3346.

Proceeds from the event go to benefit Operation C.A.R.E. Ministries of Tillman County.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

