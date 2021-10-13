Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Lingering showers overnight as rain chances fall off heading into tomorrow and Friday

Big cool-down expected heading into the end of the week
By Josh Reiter
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. A few lingering showers and storms are possible overnight in the wake of last night’s strong and severe weather.

Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy but there will be a some clearing in the skies during the afternoon hours to allow the sun to come back out. A stationary front out to the west will keep rain chances around, but will be low as only a few isolated showers and storms can be expected. There is no strong or severe weather forecasted for tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 80s and upper 70s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

The stationary front will transition into a cold front, maybe still keeping around a few hit/miss showers and storms, but rain chances will fade away as the front moves east by the middle of the day on Friday. Behind the cold front, dry and cool air will fill in across Texoma, allowing for mostly sunny skies and temperatures to fall to the low 70s and even upper 60s for some. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 15-20 mph.

This weekend and early next week will see the sun dominate the skies as temperatures stay steady in the 70s with no rain chances expected.

