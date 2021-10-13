Expert Connections
Cache City Council votes to raise water rates

City of Cache looks to increase utilities.
City of Cache looks to increase utilities.(kswo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cache City Council has voted to raise water rates.

The decision came from a recommendation by the Oklahoma Rural Water Association.

“The last few years everything’s kind of gone up. It costs us more to treat the water. It costs us more to get the water to the sewage lagoons,” Cache Mayor Scott Brown told 7News a week before the vote.

With the approval, the monthly minimum fee goes from $18.50 to $20 a month.

Here are the other changes:

  • 0-1,000 gallons costs $0
  • 1,000-5,000 gallons costs $4
  • 5,000-10,000 gallons costs $4.30
  • 10,000-15,000 gallons costs $4.60
  • 15,000-20,000 gallons costs $4.90
  • 20,000-25,000 gallons costs $5.20
  • 25,000-30,000 gallons costs $5.50
  • 30,000 gallons+ costs $5.80

