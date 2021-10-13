Car hops curb, hits truck in parking lot in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was injured in a crash in a parking lot on Cache Road Wednesday afternoon.

Lawton Police were called to the parking lot of McAlister’s on Cache Road and Homestead around 3 p.m. to find a green car and a pick-up truck that had crashed head-on.

According to Lawton Police, the green Buick was turning left onto Homestead from Cache Road when it jumped the curb and into the McAlister’s parking lot, where it hit the truck in the parking lot.

According to our photographer at the scene, the airbags deployed in the Buick, and the driver of that car was taken by ambulance to a hospital, though no major injuries were reported.

