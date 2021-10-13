City of Lawton improving departmental practices with audit recommendations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is working to improve practices based on recommendations from an Oklahoma City based accounting firm after an audit of two departments.

When Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn took office in 2019, council members instructed him to help maintain a transparent government.

That’s why the city hired Crawford and Associates to conduct internal audits of a few departments every year.

“I don’t even know when they’re going to audit it, but when they audit it, we know that they’re being looked at for accountability purposes and assure that the citizens are getting what they pay for and what we pay for in that sense, so if we order something that’s what we got. If we’re doing something and handling cash, that’s being handled properly,” Cleghorn said.

When the firm audited the Parks and Recreation Department, they suggested splitting up responsibilities when it comes to cash collection at locations in Lawton.

They believe they can reduce loss by involving more employees.

Cleghorn said the city is already working to use cash less often.

“Our Tyler transformation that will allow us to put credit card machines and debit card machines in places where we can accept debit cards and reduce our need on cash, but we’re always going to probably have some cash that we’re going to have to handle,” Cleghorn said. “Therefore, having the proper cash handling policies in place assures that we are handling that money appropriately.”

Frank Crawford, President of Crawford and Associates, said he’s pleased that Lawton is being proactive and tackling issues before they happen.

An audit of the Street and Traffic Division focused on inventory items and how the department orders bulk items, including fuel, asphalt and rock.

“We’ve made a handful of recommendations there to maybe try to track the bulk purchases a little bit better,” Crawford said. “Not so much the ins but mostly the outs because various different departments need rock as opposed to just one department and so therefore, we’re trying to get a system in play where we can kind of track the ins and outs of those.”

Crawford noted that a positive finding was the capital assets were all easily recognized.

“I wouldn’t say any of these findings were earth shattering, but I think we’ve made a handful recommendations that would strengthen the city’s ability to minimize the risk that assets could be lost to theft, misuse or abuse,” Crawford said.

Crawford said they’re going to continue auditing departments and procedures. Next up is procurement processes.

