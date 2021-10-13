Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Escaped Comanche County inmate captured in Wichita Falls

Anthony Scott McCleskey
Anthony Scott McCleskey(Comanche County Detention Center)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An inmate who escaped from the Comanche County Detention Center on Monday has been captured by police in Wichita Falls, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Anthony McCleskey was earlier reported last seen in Wichita Falls before police found him. He reportedly led officers on a foot chase through several backyards in the 1600 block of Britain Street before he was arrested.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for McCleskey’s arrest on a charge of escaping from a penal institution. He’s facing charges of evading arrest and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Law enforcement searching for escaped CCDC inmate
Lawton Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Lawton
Lawton Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash over the weekend.
Pedestrian killed in Lawton crash identified
jennifer elkins james hastings
Photo gallery of Sunday evening’s storm coverage from viewers

Latest News

Health officials are weighing in on the controversial topic of natural immunity and the...
Health expert speaks on hot Covid-19 topic
Jesse Dalton gives an interview about this weekend's Rage in the Cage event.
Great Plains Coliseum hosts Rage in the Cage 84
Veterans of all military branches are buried at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin and...
Basic trainees honor veterans at Fort Sill National Cemetery
Basic trainees honor veterans at Fort Sill National Cemetery