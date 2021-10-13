First Alert Forecast | 10/13AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning Texoma! Storms are still firing up in the panhandle of Texas with some knocking on the door step of our far western counties. The threat for severe weather still remains as the line moves from west to east. Damaging winds up to 80 mph will become an increasing concern with this line of storms overnight, although all hazards are still possible including isolated brief tornadoes. Hail up to the size of golf balls could accompany the line of storms also. With the severe weather expected to take place during the nighttime into morning hours, make sure you have multiple ways to receive. Sustained winds are high out of the south at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher. Thankfully as the morning goes on, winds won’t be as high and are expected to die down.

During the day today showers and thunderstorms continue with mostly cloudy skies. Some good news however, the severe risk will remain much-lower than the overnight hours. There will be peaks of sunshine, don’t get me wrong but overall expect more cloud cover. Daytime highs will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15mph.

Rain is expected to continue over the next few days, so keep the rain gear on standby! Weather guidance shows rainfall totals through Thursday could be over 2 inches, so flooding and flash flooding are possible. Some places could see over 3 inches of rain. Driving could be especially dangerous at night when you are unsure about flooded roads. It is very important to turn around so you don`t drown!

Outside of rain chances for Thursday, tomorrow will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs rising into the upper 70s and low 80s. South winds will be light at 5 to 15mph.

The extended forecast, beyond our severe weather threat is simple and thankfully quiet! Rain chances will exit the area by mid-morning Friday as a cold front also moves into the area. Temperatures following this front will drop to more fall-like weather. Daytime highs by Friday afternoon will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Breezy winds will be out of the north at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the upper 30s and low 40s! Overnight lows come Saturday morning will fall into the low 40s for most of the area but some will likely fall into the upper 30s!!

The weekend will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Early next week, temperatures will stay near average, with no precipitation!

Have a great day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

