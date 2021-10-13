Funeral services set for influential Lawtonian

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Funeral plans have been set for a Lawton man who was inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Jerry Orr started his service in the Army in 1957 and was wounded in combat twice.

He deployed to Korea in 1958, where he served as a platoon leader and forward observer with the 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery.

In 2013, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame and in 2014 he was awarded Rotary International’s Cliff Dochterman Award.

In 2020, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker awarded him for his continued involvement in the community, veterans’ organizations and military personnel in the Lawton/Fort Sill community.

Orr’s funeral is set for Monday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, with a burial at Fort Sill National Cemetery to follow.

