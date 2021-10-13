Kids learn about rodeo experience at Stephens County Fair & Expo Arena

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo starts Thursday at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Arena in Duncan.

On Wednesday, it was a day for the kids.

Rodeo officials took the time to teach some very smart 4th graders all about the rodeo experience.

Students had the chance to meet rodeo queens, stock contractors, the announcers, and the contestants inside the rodeo arena.

“We’re doing kids day, which is a preempt to the Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo,” chairman of the Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo Joe Henderson said. “We bring in about 400 to 450 fourth graders, and let them see what goes on in the rodeo arena. From running barrels to roping calves, to seeing what a horse looks like, what spurs look like, what cowhide looks like, the inside of a bucking shoot, and then we do a little bit of patriotic touch too. We want to make sure they understand the Patriotic side of the rodeo.”

The Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Stephens County Fair & Expo Arena in Duncan.

Advanced tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for kids, and children 3 and under get in for free.

Tickets can be purchased at Crutcher’s in Lawton or Duncan.

