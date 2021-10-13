LPS student chosen to be part of leadership program in New York

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over fall break, an Eisenhower High School student will be headed to West Point to participate in a leadership program.

Angelica Martinez is one of ten across the nation to be chosen to be a part of it.

The program is called Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program.

It’s a bi-annual program for sophomores and junior students who are a part of a Military Child Education Coalition Student 2 Student program at their schools.

Martinez is the president of the program at Eisenhower.

She hopes it’ll help her become an even better one.

She said getting the notification that she got into the program couldn’t have come at a crazier time.

“I was practicing driving with my dad in a parking lot, and he went over to show me how to do hand over hand, and I checked my phone real quick and I saw the congratulations email. I had to stop driving for the day; I was so excited. It was great. I was telling everybody about it the whole day,” Martinez said.

The agenda is full of things for the students to do over the week to better their skills.

“We’ll be doing leadership labs, character-building activities, team bonding. We’ll be escape rooms and rock climbing. So, I can get leadership skills that I can bring back to my own team, and we can develop our community projects, and our plans of the future,” Martinez said.

Martinez said she’s also excited to be around other people who are as passionate about developing leadership skills as she is.

Kathleen Garrison, who’s over the program that helped Martinez get into the student leadership program, said she’s watched her grow over the years and is super proud of her accomplishments.

“Right now, I couldn’t tell you how happy I am for her and how amazed at such a wonderful job she’s doing. It’s nice to see her step out of her comfort zone to go ahead and go forth, and try to do new things, and learn, and progress, and to bring back what’s she learning so she can encourage everybody here at our schools to encourage those at the other high schools to do their best and to continue to reach out and strive for me,” Garrison said.

Martinez said her peers have played a vital role in getting her to this point.

“The people around me have always been so supportive and kind of push me up. I love helping them with anything they need, and being able to organize all this stuff that can be executed perfectly is incredible,” Martinez said.

