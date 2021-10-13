Navajo High School senior becomes first female to compete on Amateur Trapshooting Association Open Team

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A 17-year-old senior at Navajo Public Schools near Altus is making history as the first female to compete with a national trapshooting team.

Kya Funkhouser wasn’t interested in trapshooting at first, but after some convincing from both her parents and a former ag teacher, she gave it a shot.

It wasn’t long before she and her family realized she had a talent for trapshooting.

Today, she can say she helped her school win a State Championship in the Oklahoma Scholastic Shooting Sports Program in 2021 and became the first female in history to compete with the ATA’s Open Team.

“It feels really good, considering it started out really bad, my first two shoots and I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t have done this,’ but I pulled through, and I’m pretty glad I stuck with it,” Kya said.

In 2021, at the Oklahoma State Shoot and Southwest Zone in Kansas, she shot a 199 out of 200 to become the runner-up in both competitions.

Her family even bought a trailer to follow Kya and support her at competitions.

Her mother Danette Funkhouser said watching her daughter’s accomplish her goals is truly a gift.

“We’re extremely proud,” Danette said. “It’s been fun to watch her grow and learn new things and challenge herself and it’s just been a joy to watch her.”

Kya shoots with a Kolar Max Trap Combo 12 Gauge.

Her father is her shooting coach and hero.

She said trapshooting takes hard work, dedication, mental focus and strength to pick up a 10 pound gun 400 times a day.

“It just makes me happy. It’s like a challenge, and I just want to keep doing it and getting better and better,” Kya said.

Kenna Hand is Kya’s art teacher and senior sponsor.

She said Kya isn’t just a talented athlete, but when she comes to class, she brings positivity and creates incredible realism and fantasy drawings.

“I would love to see her go on and do all kind of amazing thing in both trapshooting and her artwork and she has the talent to be able to do both so I just want them to know that they can do something in life after high school that they’re passionate about,” Hand said.

Kya is planning to go to college next August after she graduates from high school.

She’s not sure where yet but said she’s definitely looking at schools with trapshooting programs.

