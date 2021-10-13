New Parks and Recreation director named for City of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has a new Parks and Recreation Director.

City Manager Michael Cleghorn on Tuesday named Christine James to the position.

James has worked for the city since 2003, when she started as the Assistance Real Property Administrator for the City Attorney’s Office.

She then served as the Right-of-Way agent for the city’s Engineering Department before becoming the Plans Examiner with the License and Permits Division in 2007.

Most recently, she became the Community Services Director in 2020 before she became the interim Parks and Recreation Director for the city in September.

She takes over the Parks and Recreation role from Jeffery Temple, who left the position earlier this year.

James has a Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus in finance from Oklahoma State University.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.