One injured after crashing into power pole in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after crashing into a light pole in a Lawton neighborhood.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on 50th St.

According to our photographer at the scene, it appeared the driver of the red Sedan was heading south on 50th when the car went off the road into a driveway and then hit a brick mail box and the power pole.

The driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.

Lawton Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.