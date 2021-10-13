Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

One injured after crashing into power pole in Lawton

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after crashing into a light pole in a Lawton neighborhood.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on 50th St.

According to our photographer at the scene, it appeared the driver of the red Sedan was heading south on 50th when the car went off the road into a driveway and then hit a brick mail box and the power pole.

The driver was taken to a hospital but is expected to be okay.

Lawton Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Lawton Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash over the weekend.
Pedestrian killed in Lawton crash identified
Bystanders help a man who shot himself in the leg by accident.
Motorists help man who shot himself in the leg
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped inmate from Comanche County spotted in Wichita Falls
KSWO Storm Chase Crew
Photo Gallery of Tuesday night’s severe weather, including a photogenic tornado

Latest News

One person was taken to a hospital after crashing into a power pole.
Driver crashes into power pole in Lawton
Funeral arrangements have been made for Jerry Orr.
Funeral services set for influential Lawtonian
Christine James has worked for the city of Lawton since 2003.
New Parks and Recreation director named for City of Lawton
So far, there have been 629,512 cases of the virus statewide.
1,218 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma