Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police dog released after spending 9 days in the ICU

By Amanda Alvarado and Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) - Joker, a police dog in Tennessee, is out of the intensive care unit after being shot while responding to an vehicle burglary.

Joker was released by his handler and found the suspect, but was shot multiple times. Deputies found him in a wooded area nearby, WAFF reported.

Joker was rushed to the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Staff said while the situation seemed bleak, Joker responded well to treatment.

“He is an extremely strong patient who is being incredibly tolerant with his doctors and nurses,” the dog’s medical summary said.

On Sept. 29, after being in the ICU for nine days, Joker was released from the hospital.

He was able to walk out on his own, but hospital staff say he has a long way to go before he is fully recovered.

Deputies say he is improving every day.

Joker will need to rest for five to 12 weeks. He has a feeding tube and will be evaluated to see if he is a viable candidate for jaw reconstructive surgery.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with Joker’s medical and aftercare bills.

Copyright 2021 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Law enforcement searching for escaped CCDC inmate
Lawton Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Lawton
Lawton Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash over the weekend.
Pedestrian killed in Lawton crash identified
jennifer elkins james hastings
Photo gallery of Sunday evening’s storm coverage from viewers

Latest News

Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. At...
‘Climb the airplane,’ pilot told before California crash
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped Comanche County inmate captured in Wichita Falls
FILE - This photo shows a bottle of aspirin in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden attends a news conference after an NFL football...
Fallout continues from Gruden resignation over emails