Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Richard Smith murder trial postponed to January

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first-degree murder trial of Richard Smith has been postponed to early 2022.

Jury selection for Smith’s trial was set to begin Wednesday at the Comanche County Courthouse, but was postponed due to a last minute discovery of video evidence.

Smith is accused of shooting and killing Angel Conner, who was stationed at Fort Sill in early 2020.

Smith claimed that he was reacting in self-defense.

He stated that Conner punched him and pulled a knife on him during a domestic dispute, so he shot her.

A fellow ABC station in Florida got the chance to speak with Jethro Conner, father of the victim, about how Angel’s death has affected their family.

“Very, very big impact,” Conner said. “It’s very hard to, still hard to comprehend, because it seems like she’s still here. Because we really haven’t had any closure.”

Smith is currently facing first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Lawton Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash over the weekend.
Pedestrian killed in Lawton crash identified
Bystanders help a man who shot himself in the leg by accident.
Motorists help man who shot himself in the leg
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Escaped inmate from Comanche County spotted in Wichita Falls
KSWO Storm Chase Crew
Photo Gallery of Tuesday night’s severe weather, including a photogenic tornado

Latest News

Over fall break, an Eisenhower High School student will be headed to West Point in New York to...
LPS student chosen to be apart of leadership program in New York
First Alert Forecast 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Lingering showers overnight as rain chances fall off heading into tomorrow and Friday
Kya Funkhouser wasn’t interested in trapshooting at first, but after some convincing from both...
Navajo High School senior becomes first female to compete on Amateur Trapshooting Association Open Team
Kya Funkhouser wasn’t interested in trapshooting at first, but after some convincing from both...
17-year-old becomes first female to compete with ATA Open Team