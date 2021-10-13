Richard Smith murder trial postponed to January

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first-degree murder trial of Richard Smith has been postponed to early 2022.

Jury selection for Smith’s trial was set to begin Wednesday at the Comanche County Courthouse, but was postponed due to a last minute discovery of video evidence.

Smith is accused of shooting and killing Angel Conner, who was stationed at Fort Sill in early 2020.

Smith claimed that he was reacting in self-defense.

He stated that Conner punched him and pulled a knife on him during a domestic dispute, so he shot her.

A fellow ABC station in Florida got the chance to speak with Jethro Conner, father of the victim, about how Angel’s death has affected their family.

“Very, very big impact,” Conner said. “It’s very hard to, still hard to comprehend, because it seems like she’s still here. Because we really haven’t had any closure.”

Smith is currently facing first-degree murder charges.

